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Crown Royal – Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail
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Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice, garnish with an apple slice, and enjoy. Includes one 4-pack of Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.