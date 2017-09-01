Crown Royal – Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail

4 Cans 12oz From $ 4.86

12oz Can From $ 4.99

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Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice, garnish with an apple slice, and enjoy. Includes one 4-pack of Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.