Crown Royal – Single Malt Canadian Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 64.99

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Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky is here to explore new possibilities. Utilizing 100% malted barley grains, Crown Royal has established its own unique whisky expertise to create a Canadian Single Malt whisky. An aroma of vanilla, banana, caramel, apple, and baking spices will first fill your senses. Creamy notes of vanilla fill the palate with other tasting notes of banana, nuts, and warming vanilla spice with a moderate, spicy, lingering finish. This whisky is best served neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.