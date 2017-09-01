Crown Royal – Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Lounge in luxury and savor each unique layer of Crown Royal Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. Hand-selected from our reserves, this fifth expression in the Noble Collection is a rare stock of our Canadian Rye crafted from 90% rye mash whisky. This remarkably smooth, award-winning whisky is carefully aged in charred American white oak barrels for no less than 16 years. The aging process intensifies the complexity as it mellows the finish. Unhurried by time, Crown Royal Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky is bold and spicy upfront, softened by creamy vanilla, sweet caramel, honeycomb and hints of stone fruit. The initial notes of spice relax into a residual smooth mouthfeel while hints of cinnamon, anise and clove leave a lasting warmth in the finish. Simply pour neat in a whisky tumbler with iced water on the side for a perfect serve. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.