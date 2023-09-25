Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky 375ml Bottle

Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whisky

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Expect a profile of a smooth Canadian whisky blend featuring creamy vanilla, light oak, and a hint of spice. Great over ice or in classic whisky cocktails. 40% ABV.

More By Crown Royal

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Carol C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Lindsay Z. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Audrey G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    BUSSIN

    BUSSIN
    Issachar . - Verified buyer