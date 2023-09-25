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Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whisky
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Expect a profile of a smooth Canadian whisky blend featuring creamy vanilla, light oak, and a hint of spice. Great over ice or in classic whisky cocktails. 40% ABV.
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2 months ago
Carol C. - Verified buyer
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10 months ago
Lindsay Z. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Audrey G. - Verified buyer
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2 years ago
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