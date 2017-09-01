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Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky, 750 mL Bottle with Two Signature Rocks Glasses 750ml Bottle

Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky, 750 mL Bottle with Two Signature Rocks Glasses

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky served in our two premium Crown Royal signature rocks glasses, perfect for gifting or serving at any occasion. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our De Luxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Perfect for a classic old fashioned. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky and two signature rocks glasses. Please drink responsibly.

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