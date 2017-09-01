Crown Royal – XO Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 33.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal XO Blended Canadian Whisky. Balanced with hints of vanilla, spice and rich dried fruit, our XO whisky is blended with our finest whiskies and finished in cognac casks. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Simply serve in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting whisky neat. Crown Royal XO Blended Canadian Whisky earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of XO Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.