Crown Royal – Salted Caramel Flavored Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Salted Caramel Flavored Whisky. With notes of indulgent salted caramel and the scent of vanilla oakiness that impart lush creaminess, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Candy Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Salted Caramel Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.