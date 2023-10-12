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La Marca Prosecco 750ml Bottle

La Marca – Prosecco

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There's always a reason to order champagne, and if there isn't just order Prosecco. La Marca is a favorite amongst the brunch because it's sweet apple, pear, white peach, and apricot flavors make it perfect for mimosas. It also pairs well with seafood, mild cheeses, and tomato sauce, pasta anyone?

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.98

59 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    We NEVER received it!!!!

    Waited for it but it did not arrive and the guy said he was in the lobby and left. I would like a full credit
    Cynthia B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago
    Carolyn B. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Candice A. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Heidi M. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Tiffany . - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago

    Yes

    You like la marca ? ?
    Travis J. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago

    Love

    Refreshing
    Ashley F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
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  • 1 year ago
    Lee P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Crisp and light hints of fruit and best when chilled

    Crisp and light hints of fruit and best when chilled
    Nicole L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lacey S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Misty H. - Verified buyer