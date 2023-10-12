La Marca – Prosecco
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There's always a reason to order champagne, and if there isn't just order Prosecco. La Marca is a favorite amongst the brunch because it's sweet apple, pear, white peach, and apricot flavors make it perfect for mimosas. It also pairs well with seafood, mild cheeses, and tomato sauce, pasta anyone?
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.98
59 Reviews
- 1 month ago
We NEVER received it!!!!Waited for it but it did not arrive and the guy said he was in the lobby and left. I would like a full creditCynthia B. - Verified buyer
- 3 months agoCarolyn B. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoCandice A. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoTiffany . - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoHeidi M. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoTiffany . - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
YesYou like la marca ? ?Travis J. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
LoveRefreshingAshley F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCaroline K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSuzanne D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren O. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTaylor B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDarlene S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLee P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Crisp and light hints of fruit and best when chilledCrisp and light hints of fruit and best when chilledNicole L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLacey S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLuis C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTiffany . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrittany F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMisty H. - Verified buyer