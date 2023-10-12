La Marca – Prosecco |

187ml Bottle From $ 5.99

750ml Bottle From $ 6.99

187ml Bottle From $ 8.49

3 Bottles 187 ml From $ 9.49

375ml Bottle From $ 10.83

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

6 Bottles 12oz From $ 27.49

1.5L Bottle From $ 31.99

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There's always a reason to order champagne, and if there isn't just order Prosecco. La Marca is a favorite amongst the brunch because it's sweet apple, pear, white peach, and apricot flavors make it perfect for mimosas. It also pairs well with seafood, mild cheeses, and tomato sauce, pasta anyone?