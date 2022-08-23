Crown Royal – Northern Harvest Rye Blended Canadian Whisky |

1L Bottle From $ 16.50

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. With a creamy texture and hints of spiced vanilla and butterscotch, our rye whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. With the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, the distinctive flavor of local rye grain makes for a truly exceptional Canadian whisky. Perfect for a Northern Buck cocktail. Includes one 90 proof 1 L bottle of Northern Harvest Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.