Crown Royal – Noble Collection Winter Wheat Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 73.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The sixth expression in the Crown Royal Noble Collection, Crown Royal Winter Wheat Blended Canadian Whisky is remarkably smooth and delicious, and hand-selected from our Crown Royal reserve stock, revealing its noble roots with every sip. Winter Wheat is a rare whisky distilled from a unique mash bill of 51 percent hearty red winter wheat, 39 percent corn and 10 percent barley specifically selected to produce an exceptional liquid. Carefully crafted for a one-of-a-kind experience and aged in charred American white oak barrels, Winter Wheat brings to life a complexity of flavors. This whisky is light bodied and sweet upfront with a nose of praline, banana bread and toasted oak, followed by hints of creamy bread pudding and toffee on the palate. Light buttery notes bring in the finish, which is smooth and mildly warm; while lingering hints of cinnamon and toasted oak reveal themselves. Simply pour neat in a whisky tumbler with iced water on the side for a perfect serve. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Noble Collection Winter Wheat Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.