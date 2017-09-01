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Crown Royal – Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky
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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. With a velvety texture and strong notes of clove, cinnamon and rye, our reserve-grade whisky is blended with 50 deep-bodied whiskies for a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and follows the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Simply serve in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting whisky neat. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.