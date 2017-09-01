Crown Royal – Golden Apple Flavored Whisky Limited Edition Aged 23 Years

750ml Bottle From $ 256.99

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Sip on the rare and bold luxury that Crown Royal Golden Apple Flavored Whisky Limited Edition Aged 23 Years has to offer. This 80 proof blend is peak craftsmanship, combining ultra-rare whiskies of Crown Royal with the taste of crisp golden delicious apples, patiently aged for at least 23 years. An aroma of fresh apples and caramel is followed by the taste of creamy vanilla paired with toasted oak, baked golden delicious apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg with a warming finish of caramel and baking spices. Best enjoyed on the rocks or neat. Celebrate life royally. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Golden Apple Flavored Whisky Limited Edition Aged 23 Years. Please drink responsibly.