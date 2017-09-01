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Crown Royal – Noble Collection Wine Barrel Finished Blended Canadian Whisky
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Discover a delicate twist on a renowned Canadian whisky with Crown Royal Noble Collection Wine Barrel Finished Blended Canadian Whisky. Simply pour neat in a whisky tumbler with iced water on the side for a perfect serve. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Noble Collection Wine Barrel Finished Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.