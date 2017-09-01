Crown Royal – Blackberry Whisky

50ml Bottle From $ 5.49

375ml Bottle From $ 19.24

750ml Bottle From $ 22.64

1.75L Bottle From $ 64.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky. For this delicious alcohol blend, Crown Royal whiskies are carefully selected by our master blender and infused with the juicy flavor of fresh blackberries. This vibrant whisky has luscious flavors of blackberry mixed with the distinctive smoothness of Crown Royal. Best enjoyed in a royal blackberry lemonade. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.