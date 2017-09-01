Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky, 750 mL with two Branded Shot Glasses

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

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Unwind in luxury with this convenient package of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky with two Branded Shot Glasses. Best poured in the two included branded shot glasses, this whisky offers a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla. Our 80-proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Perfect for a classic old fashioned. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky and two branded shot glasses. Please drink responsibly.