Crown Royal – Regal Apple Flavored Whisky

1.75L Bottle From $ 1.01

200ml Bottle From $ 10.39

375ml Bottle From $ 15.49

750ml Bottle From $ 25.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Infused with regal gala apples and hints of caramel and spice, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined, crisp taste. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal and matured to perfection, our apple flavored whisky will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Crownberry Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 200 mL bottle of Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.