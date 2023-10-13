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Ketel One Dutch Vodka 750ml Bottle

Ketel One – Dutch Vodka

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Experience the blend of crisp, smooth vodka crafted from 100% wheat and distilled in copper pot stills. Clean on the palate with a fresh citrus finish. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.97

64 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Richard B. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    kevin b. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago

    Light and clean

    Smooth and good with a variety of mixers or with fresh lime
    Katherine W. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago

    Really light and smooth

    I like adding club soda
    Katherine W. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Juanito O. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
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    LARRY C. - Verified buyer
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    Carol R. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Adam D. - Verified buyer
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