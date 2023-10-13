Ketel One – Dutch Vodka |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.99

200ml Bottle From $ 9.89

375ml Bottle From $ 10.99

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

1L Bottle From $ 29.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 40.99

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Experience the blend of crisp, smooth vodka crafted from 100% wheat and distilled in copper pot stills. Clean on the palate with a fresh citrus finish. 40% ABV.