Ketel One – Dutch Vodka
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Experience the blend of crisp, smooth vodka crafted from 100% wheat and distilled in copper pot stills. Clean on the palate with a fresh citrus finish. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.97
64 Reviews
- 1 month agoRichard B. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agokevin b. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months ago
Light and cleanSmooth and good with a variety of mixers or with fresh limeKatherine W. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months ago
Really light and smoothI like adding club sodaKatherine W. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoJuanito O. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoJohn . - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoJuanito O. - Verified buyer""
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- 7 months agoCarol R. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoLARRY C. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoTony P. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoCarol R. - Verified buyer""
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- 9 months agoDiana B. - Verified buyer""
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- 9 months agoLeslie T. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoAdam D. - Verified buyer""