Crown Royal – Whisky Cocktail Variety Pack

8 Cans 12oz From $ 19.54

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Whisky Cocktail Variety Pack. This mixed pack is a great way to find your favorite flavor and taste the convenient luxury that Crown Royal cocktails have to offer. Try a variety of canned mixed drink flavors including Peach Tea, Whisky and Cola, Washington Apple, and Whisky Lemonade. Each flavor is crafted with the signature smoothness of Crown Royal combined with delicious flavors like fresh peaches, crisp cola, green apples, or zesty lemonade. For a refreshing-tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice. Crown Royal Washington Apple won a Double Gold medal and Crown Royal Whisky and Cola and Peach Tea won Gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes eight 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans, two of each Crown Royal Whisky Cocktail flavors: Washington Apple, Peach Tea, Whisky and Cola, and Whisky Lemonade. Please drink responsibly.