Crown Royal – Noble Collection 13 Year Old Blenders' Mash Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 59.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Lounge in luxury with an incredibly smooth glass of Crown Royal Noble Collection 13 Year Old Blenders' Mash Blended Canadian Whisky. This third expression in the Noble Collection is a rare stock of our Canadian Whisky made with a Bourbon mash bill, one of the five unique whiskies that comprise our signature blends. Carefully aged in new, charred American white oak barrels for no less than 13 years, the complexity of the liquid intensifies with the aging process, bringing out richer and deeper notes of caramel and fruit. This remarkably smooth and layered whisky is hand selected from our reserve stock, revealing its noble roots with every sip. Simply pour neat in a whisky tumbler with iced water on the side for a perfect serve. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Noble Collection 13 Year Old Blenders' Mash Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.