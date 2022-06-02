Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky |

200ml Bottle From $ 7.49

375ml Bottle From $ 17.49

750ml Bottle From $ 24.97

6 Bottles 12oz From $ 27.14

1L Bottle From $ 27.89

1.75L Bottle From $ 47.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Perfect for a classic old fashioned. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.