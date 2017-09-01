Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky, Coming 2 America Collector's Edition

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Celebrate the release of the new film Coming 2 America with a glass of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky Coming 2 America Collector's Edition. This commemorative design developed by award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter is perfect as a special gift or addition to a collection. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our Fine De Luxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Perfect for a classic old fashioned. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky Coming 2 America Collector's Edition. Please drink responsibly.