Crown Royal – 31 Year Extra Rare Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 646.99

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Crown Royal Extra Rare 31-Year-Old Whisky honors the journey you've been on and the legacy you are committed to creating. This extraordinary, rare whisky has waited thirty-one years for this moment. Crown’s signature smooth mouth-feel is balanced with a nose of red apple and toasted oak. This is followed by notes of fruit, a burst of baking spice, and a touch of vanilla on the palate with a warm and fruity spice finish. Best served neat or on the rocks. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Extra Rare 31-Year-Old Whisky. Please drink responsibly.