Crown Royal – XR Red Label Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 294.49

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal XR Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. Infused with dried fruits and honey, our XR whisky provides a complex body and flavor. Blended with the finest selection of Crown Royal whiskies, XR Extra Rare is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Simply serve in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting whisky neat. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of XR Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.