Crown Royal – Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry

375ml Bottle From $ 14.39

750ml Bottle From $ 20.74

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Enjoy premade cocktails at home with Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry, part of the ready-to-serve Cocktail Collection. Just open, pour and serve. This bottled cocktail is crafted with Crown Royal expertly blended whiskeys and rich black cherry flavor to create a royally delicious whisky sour. Zesty lemon and brandied cherry start on the nose with vanilla, oak, and bitters. With each sip, you'll taste juicy lemon balanced with fruity whiskey and bitters, plus notes of rich black cherry. It ends on a sweet and tart note with a pleasant, fruity lingering finish. Keep chilled and serve poured over ice. Includes one 46 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry. Please drink responsibly.