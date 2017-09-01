Crown Royal – Noble Collection Barley Edition Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 77.99

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Lounge in luxury with an incredibly smooth glass of Crown Royal Noble Collection Barley Edition Blended Canadian Whisky. This luxe whisky is the seventh and last limited release of the Noble Collection. Aged for at least 5 years, this extraordinary blend of whiskies is distilled from unmalted and malted barley grains. An aroma of creamy vanilla and fruity green apple complements a palate of spicy notes of toasted oak and sweet caramel with a warm, rounded finish. Best served neat to enjoy its depth and flavor. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Noble Collection Barley Edition Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.