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Tito's Handmade Vodka Gluten-Free Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Tito's Handmade Vodka – Gluten-Free Vodka

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Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America's Original Craft Vodka produced in Austin, Texas. Tito’s is known for its high-quality product, charitable giving, and goal to make people happy while making the world a better place. Tito’s is crafted in old-fashioned pot stills with each batch taste-tested. Exceptionally smooth with an impeccably clean finish, our unflavored, low-calorie vodka is six times distilled, made from corn, and naturally gluten-free with no carbs or sugar*. From a Bloody Mary at brunch, a Transfusion on the golf course, or a simple Tito’s and soda with friends, make every occasion a celebration with Tito’s! Tito’s Handmade Vodka turns spirits into love and goodness with Love, Tito’s, the philanthropic heart of the company, supporting thousands of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. — and around the world — amplifying their missions of disaster relief and response, community building, animal welfare, veteran services, and so much more. Available in Liter, 1.75L, 750mL, 375mL, 200mL, and 50mL sizes. For more information, visit titosvodka.com.

*(Average Analysis per 1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka: 98 calories, Carbohydrates 0 grams, Protein 0 grams, Fat 0 grams, Sugar 0 grams)

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.96

185 Reviews
  • 3 days ago

    It’s great 👍 👍

    Fast and accurate delivery
    Wendy B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 days ago
    Dara B. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 days ago
    Dara B. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 weeks ago
    Guillermo M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Smooth tasting and classy

    A nice vodka with a smooth taste
    Monon B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Morgan S. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Kim C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Decent Vodka. Fast, no fuss, polite delivery. I’m 78 yrs old, so it made a difference 😜👏🏽😥👏🏽😊😊😊👍🏾🇶🇦

    I’m in a hurry; don’t have time to do your advertising. What liked was the SPEED DELIVERY that you executed!!! Thanks. Ok?!
    Lydia B. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
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