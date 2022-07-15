D'ussé – VSOP Cognac
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Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
22 Reviews
- 1 year agoFabienne . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristopher G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAlyssa S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBayaraa B. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
First experience with Brandy/Cognac and was not disappointedButtery Smooth, easy sippingKyle G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
IncredibleThe taste and feels are just flawless. If you want a good time, mix it with some lemonade and raspberry soda with ice, and have the beat time of your life.Yasamin K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
No need for a sentence one word! PerfectThe drink is smoothAshley M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGood smooth sneak up on ya drinkGabby S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Can’t go wrongNo hangoverCharles T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YASSSS!!!It’s absolutely tha bomb.Erika . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Goes down smoothGood tasting, nice bottle, smooth sipIvan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth with a subtle punch#BuyBlackRayjon Y. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The Best cognac on the market....Hennessy who!!??Top shelf, best quality and NO hangovers.Shai C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ExcellentGreatHope R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodAwesomeDominique L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceGoodJamie J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Bless upToo smoothMatt M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothIt’s really good!!Felipe S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceNiceAleksey A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YessYesGiovannyce . - Verified buyer