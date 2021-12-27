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Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky 1.75L Bottle

Crown Royal – Regal Apple Flavored Whisky

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Infused with regal gala apples and hints of caramel and spice, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined, crisp taste. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal and matured to perfection, our apple flavored whisky will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Crownberry Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago
    Sam P. - Verified buyer