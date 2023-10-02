Apothic – Winemaker's Red Blend
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|So decadent it’s downright sinful. Apothic’s Red Blend is a unique mixture of Zinfandel, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon combined into one flavor filled bottle. It starts strong with a bold blend of ripe rhubarb, cola and black cherry, and finishes with subtle hints of vanilla and other spices. Grab bottle the next time you’re looking to indulge.
|Tasting notes: Plum, Black Cherry, Anise, Wet Stone
|Pairs well with: Soppressata, Prosciutto, Pizza, Lamb, Steak, Chocolate Cake, Ribs, Chicken Wings, Blue Cheese, Piave Cheese
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.95
37 Reviews
- 2 months agoDel G. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoKatie . - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoJoelle C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMarcus C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoty c. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAngela . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPrateek . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLaRoyce . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJoelle C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoNicole J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPatrice H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousVery goodAkia Y. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth and satisfying!Try it…you won’t be disappointed.Kristy M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Delicious, smooth and relaxingI’m not a huge wine drinker (I’m normally not a fan at all) but this was so good! I was pleasantly surprised by the smooth flavour; it’s a little dry and ever-so-slightly sweet and it’s the perfect nightcap. This will definitely be a staple in my home froKalli M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Love this wine - great for people who don’t like wine ;)Great flavor that goes down easyMolly H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothYumRegina . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothMy favorite wineReanna B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YumMatches with many mealsCeCe O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very good wine!Full flavor with smooth and rich undertones. Gives you a great buzz!Amy M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I’m not even a fancy wine woman and I felt classy as hellOverall just a great flavorJordan L. - Verified buyer