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Apothic Winemaker's Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Apothic – Winemaker's Red Blend

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So decadent it’s downright sinful. Apothic’s Red Blend is a unique mixture of Zinfandel, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon combined into one flavor filled bottle. It starts strong with a bold blend of ripe rhubarb, cola and black cherry, and finishes with subtle hints of vanilla and other spices. Grab bottle the next time you’re looking to indulge.
Tasting notes: Plum, Black Cherry, Anise, Wet Stone

Pairs well with: Soppressata, Prosciutto, Pizza, Lamb, Steak, Chocolate Cake, Ribs, Chicken Wings, Blue Cheese, Piave Cheese

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.95

37 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Del G. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Katie . - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Joelle C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Marcus C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    ty c. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Angela . - Verified buyer
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    Prateek . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    LaRoyce . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Joelle C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Nicole J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Patrice H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious

    Very good
    Akia Y. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth and satisfying!

    Try it…you won’t be disappointed.
    Kristy M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious, smooth and relaxing

    I’m not a huge wine drinker (I’m normally not a fan at all) but this was so good! I was pleasantly surprised by the smooth flavour; it’s a little dry and ever-so-slightly sweet and it’s the perfect nightcap. This will definitely be a staple in my home fro
    Kalli M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Love this wine - great for people who don’t like wine ;)

    Great flavor that goes down easy
    Molly H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Yum
    Regina . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    My favorite wine
    Reanna B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum

    Matches with many meals
    CeCe O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very good wine!

    Full flavor with smooth and rich undertones. Gives you a great buzz!
    Amy M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I’m not even a fancy wine woman and I felt classy as hell

    Overall just a great flavor
    Jordan L. - Verified buyer