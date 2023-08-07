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Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky 750ml Bottle

Crown Royal – Regal Apple Flavored Whisky

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Infused with regal gala apples and hints of caramel and spice, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined, crisp taste. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal and matured to perfection, our apple flavored whisky will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Crownberry Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

21 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Eugene P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago

    Cool

    Yes
    Justin N. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Grace H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Grace H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Eugene P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Darius . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    It’s like that warm breeze in the shade of a sweltering summer in Chicago.

    Delicious. On point.
    Tre J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Sam P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    NIK D. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Caitlyn W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Anna G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Sam P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Edna C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Sam P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Wonderful

    Wonderful excellent service
    Cameron L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious

    It tasted really good
    Juan L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Love it
    Eboni G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Go well with anything

    Love it
    Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth n easy

    Sweet taste n string kick
    Leslie . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice apple taste

    Even better with cranberry juice!
    Llowelyn O. - Verified buyer