Crown Royal – Regal Apple Flavored Whisky
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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Infused with regal gala apples and hints of caramel and spice, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined, crisp taste. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal and matured to perfection, our apple flavored whisky will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Crownberry Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Regal Apple Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
21 Reviews
- 4 months agoEugene P. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months ago
CoolYesJustin N. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoGrace H. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoGrace H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
NiceNiceEugene P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDarius . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
It’s like that warm breeze in the shade of a sweltering summer in Chicago.Delicious. On point.Tre J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSam P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoNIK D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCaitlyn W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAnna G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoSam P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoEdna C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoSam P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
WonderfulWonderful excellent serviceCameron L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousIt tasted really goodJuan L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodLove itEboni G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Go well with anythingLove itLexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth n easySweet taste n string kickLeslie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nice apple tasteEven better with cranberry juice!Llowelyn O. - Verified buyer