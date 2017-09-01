Crown Royal – Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of sharp clove and cinnamon, our 103 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal and matured to perfection, our hand-selected whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Enjoy in your favorite whisky cocktail. Includes one 103 proof 750 mL bottle of Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.