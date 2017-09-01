Crown Royal – Regal Apple Flavored Whisky, 750 mL Bottle with Two Signature Rocks Glasses

750ml Bottle From $ 29.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky served in our two premium Crown Royal signature rocks glasses, perfect for gifting or serving at any occasion. Infused with regal gala apples and hints of caramel and spice, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined, crisp taste. Made with Crown Royal whiskies and matured to perfection, our apple flavored whisky will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Crownberry Apple cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Regal Apple Flavored Whisky and two signature rocks glasses. Please drink responsibly.