Crown Royal – Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 37.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. With a velvety texture and strong notes of clove, cinnamon and rye, our reserve-grade whisky is blended with 50 deep-bodied whiskies for a refined and rich flavor. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.