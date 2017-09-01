Crown Royal – Vanilla Flavored Whisky

50ml Bottle From $ 3.49

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Vanilla Flavored Whisky. With strong notes of rich vanilla, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Vanilla Lager cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of Vanilla Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.