Crown Royal Noble Collection – 29 Year XR Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 126.99

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Experience luxury with an incredibly smooth glass of Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. Enjoy this stunning limited-edition blended Canadian whisky that has been patiently aged for no less than twenty-nine years, providing an exceptionally robust flavor. On the nose is the scent of orchard fruit and toasted oak, accompanied by notes of robust licorice and subtle hints of vanilla with a long and full finish. With only 6,000 bottles available, this rare culmination of patience and masterful blending is one of Crown Royal's oldest to date, making this whisky a perfect addition to your luxury spirits collection. Best served neat or on the rocks, enjoyed sip by precious sip. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.