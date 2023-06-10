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Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky 750ml Bottle

Crown Royal – Peach Flavored Whisky

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky. To create this extraordinary blend, fresh Georgia peaches are harvested, de-stoned, pressed and strained to preserve their bright, aromatic taste. Then, our master blender infuses the juicy flavor for a vibrant and delicious whisky with luscious notes of creamy vanilla and a decadently sweet finish. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our peach flavored whisky will enhance a cozy cocktail party or rooftop celebration. Perfect for a Royal Peach Fizz cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Brandon W. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Michael . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Good
    SHAWNa B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth as a babies butt

    It’s crisp and no need for chaser
    Ray F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Sooooo GOOD!

    This tastes SO good! It’s smooth enough for shots & I also mix mine with Simply Lemonade Raspberry & it’s amazing.
    Luna J. - Verified buyer