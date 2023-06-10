Crown Royal – Peach Flavored Whisky |

50ml Bottle From $ 4.00

750ml Bottle From $ 23.88

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky. To create this extraordinary blend, fresh Georgia peaches are harvested, de-stoned, pressed and strained to preserve their bright, aromatic taste. Then, our master blender infuses the juicy flavor for a vibrant and delicious whisky with luscious notes of creamy vanilla and a decadently sweet finish. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our peach flavored whisky will enhance a cozy cocktail party or rooftop celebration. Perfect for a Royal Peach Fizz cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.