Crown Royal – Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky

375ml Bottle From $ 22.54

1.75L Bottle From $ 43.99

1L Bottle From $ 62.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. With a velvety texture and strong notes of clove, cinnamon and rye, our reserve-grade whisky is blended with 50 deep-bodied whiskies for a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and follows the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Simply serve in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting whisky neat. Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky won a Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 80 proof 375 mL bottle of Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.