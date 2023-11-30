Alamos – Malbec
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|Argentina. A fruity and aromatic nose followed by bright raspberry and cedar flavors. 13.6% ABV
|Tasting notes: Black Cherry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Chocolate, Spice, Plum, Vanilla
|Pairs well with: Burgers, Ribeye, Roasted Veggies, Seafood Pasta, Steak Tacos, Chorizo
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.96
26 Reviews
- 1 week agoAnna D. - Verified buyer
- 8 months agoWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoHope M. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
One of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spiceOne of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spiceWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoWill S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoHomer A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great serviceGreat serviceDiego D. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great for drowning out your thoughtsJust the right notes that help you forget the world is a never ending cycle of emotional and physical pain.Miles B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My go toI value wine that I can always count on. If you like Malbecs this is a good oneSarah E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
ReliableI would go as far as to call this one my “house wine”Sarah E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great affordable option!Was really happy with this, would definitely get again :)Samuel P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A solid go toAlamos Malbec is just a good reliable “house wine”.Sarah E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Not too dark! Love itStill fruity but not sweet. Perfect to have with dinnerSepideh M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
wineWineKellen S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreat wineRiley E. - Verified buyer