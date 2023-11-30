Ratings overview

1 week ago Anna D. - Verified buyer

8 months ago Will S. - Verified buyer ""

8 months ago Hope M. - Verified buyer ""

9 months ago Will S. - Verified buyer ""

11 months ago One of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spice One of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spice Will S. - Verified buyer ""

11 months ago Will S. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Will S. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Will S. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Homer A. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Chris P. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Chris P. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Great service Great service Diego D. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Great for drowning out your thoughts Just the right notes that help you forget the world is a never ending cycle of emotional and physical pain. Miles B. - Verified buyer

2 years ago My go to I value wine that I can always count on. If you like Malbecs this is a good one Sarah E. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Reliable I would go as far as to call this one my “house wine” Sarah E. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Great affordable option! Was really happy with this, would definitely get again :) Samuel P. - Verified buyer

3 years ago A solid go to Alamos Malbec is just a good reliable “house wine”. Sarah E. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Not too dark! Love it Still fruity but not sweet. Perfect to have with dinner Sepideh M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago wine Wine Kellen S. - Verified buyer