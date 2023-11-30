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Alamos Malbec 750ml Bottle

Alamos – Malbec

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Argentina. A fruity and aromatic nose followed by bright raspberry and cedar flavors. 13.6% ABV
Tasting notes: Black Cherry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Chocolate, Spice, Plum, Vanilla

Pairs well with: Burgers, Ribeye, Roasted Veggies, Seafood Pasta, Steak Tacos, Chorizo

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.96

26 Reviews
  • 1 week ago
    Anna D. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Hope M. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago

    One of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spice

    One of my faves, balanced with the right amount of spice
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Homer A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Chris P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Chris P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great service

    Great service
    Diego D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great for drowning out your thoughts

    Just the right notes that help you forget the world is a never ending cycle of emotional and physical pain.
    Miles B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My go to

    I value wine that I can always count on. If you like Malbecs this is a good one
    Sarah E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Reliable

    I would go as far as to call this one my “house wine”
    Sarah E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great affordable option!

    Was really happy with this, would definitely get again :)
    Samuel P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A solid go to

    Alamos Malbec is just a good reliable “house wine”.
    Sarah E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Not too dark! Love it

    Still fruity but not sweet. Perfect to have with dinner
    Sepideh M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    wine

    Wine
    Kellen S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great wine
    Riley E. - Verified buyer