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Crown Royal Vanilla Flavored Whisky 750ml Bottle

Crown Royal – Vanilla Flavored Whisky

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Vanilla Flavored Whisky. With strong notes of rich vanilla, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Vanilla Lager cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Vanilla Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Awesome

    My go to whiskey
    Robin O. - Verified buyer