Crown Royal – Vanilla Flavored Whisky |

200ml Bottle From $ 11.49

375ml Bottle From $ 15.49

750ml Bottle From $ 25.99

1L Bottle From $ 36.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 43.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Vanilla Flavored Whisky. With strong notes of rich vanilla, our 70 proof whisky provides a refined and rich flavor. Made with the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our whisky is matured to perfection and will enhance any cocktail party or celebration. Perfect for a Vanilla Lager cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Vanilla Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.