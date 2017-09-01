Crown Royal – Black Blended Canadian Whisky

200ml Bottle From $ 11.99

375ml Bottle From $ 15.99

750ml Bottle From $ 24.49

1L Bottle From $ 41.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 50.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Black Blended Canadian Whisky. With a creamy texture and notes of dried fruit, our Canadian whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. With the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, our black whisky is matured in charred oak barrels and blended at a higher proof for a richer body and bold finish. Perfect for a Black Whisky Manhattan. Crown Royal Black Blended Canadian Whisky won a Gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 90 proof 200 mL bottle of Black Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.