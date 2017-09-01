J. Lohr – Arroyo Vista Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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Our J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay is grown in the heart of the windswept and cool Arroyo Seco AVA of Monterey County. Loamy sand and gravelly loam soils of the Elder series are intermixed and underlain by “Greenfield potatoes” - stones that resemble potatoes in size and appearance and which absorb heat during the day and radiate it after sunset. This underlying layer of stone effectively limits root growth to the top three to five feet of soil, harmoniously balancing the fruit and shoot growth of our richly flavored Chardonnay. Aromas of yellow flowers, baked apple, crème brûlée, and brioche. The texture is balanced by integrated flavors of pear, Meyer lemon cream, and baking spices, with a long, sweet oak finish. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.