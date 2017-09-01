J. Lohr – Fog's Reach Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

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The J. Lohr Fog’s Reach Pinot Noir expresses the varietal terroir of the Arroyo Seco region with bing cherry, strawberry, and sage notes on the nose. Bright cherry flavors wash across the palate, leaving peppery spice on the lengthy finish. The vineyard resides in a cool and windy enclave of the Arroyo Seco appellation of Monterey County. Comprised of multiple early ripening Dijon selections of Pinot Noir (clones 115, 667, 777), as well as late-ripening Pommard 4, the vines are grown on extremely well-drained, loamy sand and gravelly loam soils intermixed and underlain by large potato-sized cobblestones. The unique combination of soil, climate, and viticulture at this site produces deeply-colored Pinot Noir with elegantly refined structure and flavor. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.