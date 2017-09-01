J. Lohr Estates – Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

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The grapes for the J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc are grown in the well-drained, sandy, cobblestone soils deposited by the Arroyo Seco River. These rugged soils keep yields in check and produce fruit with varietal intensity, minerality and exceptional weight. The long cool growing season of the Arroyo Seco appellation ensures that the fleeting, exotic fruit flavors of Sauvignon Blanc are retained along with a vibrant natural acidity. The Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is created to be an expression of pure varietal character, influenced only by its terroir, gently guided by minimal farming and winemaking practices. Pale yellow in color and displays aromas of honeysuckle, sweet herbs, lime, and fig. These aromas are complemented on the palate by the bright flavors of grapefruit, kiwi, passionfruit, and lemongrass, with the rich texture and long finish provided by the acacia barrels. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.