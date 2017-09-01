J. Lohr – Cuvée PAU

750ml Bottle From $ 57.99

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The inspiration for this blend comes from the Grand Cru wines of the Pauillac district of Bordeaux which are composed primarily from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, with occasional accents from Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Our J. Lohr winemaking team is given the freedom to emulate these great wines without the restrictions of varietal percentages, instead keenly focusing on the texture and complexity of the blend that nature delivers with each vintage.