J. Lohr – October Night Vineyard Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 15.49

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The vineyards for the October Night Chardonnay lie in J. Lohr’s Block 9 plantings in the Arroyo Seco AVA of Monterey County, near the mouth of the Arroyo Seco River, which provides a slightly more wind-protected environment. Comprised largely of Dijon Clone 809 Chardonnay - known in some circles as the Musqué Clone - these vines produce a very distinctive and attractive floral character. The soil is laden throughout its loamy profile with “Greenfield potatoes,” stones that resemble potatoes in size and appearance; they absorb heat during the day and radiate their heat after sunset, enhancing floral character and richness. This unique Chardonnay blend provides balanced and complex flavors of ripe orange, orange marmalade, and white peaches, with a rich midpalate and a hint of toasted oak on the long finish. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.