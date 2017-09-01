J. Lohr – Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

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Carol’s Vineyard lies in northern St. Helena along the Napa River. Comprised of 27 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon (Clone 337 on 3309 rootstock) and 4.3 acres of Petit Verdot (Clone 400 on 3309 rootstock). The well-drained, gravelly, sandy loam soils and Bordeaux-like climate of the Napa Valley are ideally suited to producing richly textured, luxury-quality fruit. Named after Jerry Lohr’s late wife, this special 35-acre property in St. Helena is the source for this limited-release, classic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon displays fragrant black cherry and cassis aromas, layered with hazelnut and patisserie from the French oak barrel aging. Dark berry flavors saturate the palate, intertwining with fine-grained tannins and spiced notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cocoa.



A donation from every bottle sold of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is made to support and further National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. programs. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.