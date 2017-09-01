J. Lohr – Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

375ml Bottle From $ 10.99

750ml Bottle From $ 14.98

1.5L Bottle From $ 28.49

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The predominant source for our J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon program is our vineyard located directly opposite our J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center, plus two newer sites just to the north (J. Lohr Sinclair and J. Lohr Jones ranches). The original Seven Oaks vineyard was planted on its own rootstock, utilizing some of the indigenous Estrella clones widely planted in Paso Robles. The soils in our vineyards vary from gravelly clay loam to limestone-based, over a relatively small parcel of land; various rootstock and clonal combinations have been used to maximize the expression of each individual site and the eventual wine’s layered complexity. The J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is dense and dark at the core. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry, hazelnut, and vanilla from our extensive barrel aging program. Big, juicy red-fruit flavors infuse the palate while softly textured tannins lead to a long, gratifying finish.