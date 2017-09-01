J. Lohr – Tower Road Petite Sirah

750ml Bottle From $ 26.49

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In the vineyards surrounding Tower Road, in the Estrella district of Paso Robles, our Petite Sirah thrives on the well-drained yet heavier clay soils of the area. Our ripening program requires that we apply netting to the vines in August to assure that birds don’t overfeed on this especially flavorful grape before harvest. Intense summer sun and very warm daytime temperatures in Paso Robles are balanced by the gentle afternoon breezes that creep in from the Monterey Bay to the north and from the Templeton Gap to the

west. These winds cool the area by as much as fifty degrees by early morning, preserving the acidity and bright fruit character of our Petite Sirah.