J. Lohr – Bay Mist White Riesling

750ml Bottle From $ 10.19

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The J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling has exotic aromas of honeysuckle, ripe pear, Meyer lemon, and lychee. Flavors of ripe apple and pear, with just a touch of residual sweetness, classic minerality, and a light, refreshing spritz of natural carbonation on the finish. Fresh, cool, crisp - an easy-drinking Riesling that begs for another glass. A perfect sipper by itself but its lower alcohol and bright acidity also make it a no-rules, incredibly food-friendly wine. Pair it with Asian-Fusion cuisine or anything with a lick of spicy heat. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.