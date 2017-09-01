J. Lohr – Wildflower Valdiguie

750ml Bottle From $ 10.19

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An enticing and little-known French grape has found its perfect New World home among Monterey’s coastal lupines and poppies. Chill a red? Yes! And pair it with just about anything. Now, you’re in the know... Served slightly chilled, displays inviting fresh raspberry, cranberry, and pomegranate aromas, with a bit of black pepper and hibiscus. Flavors of brambly, bright red berry with a touch of spice, mid-palate acidity, and a juicy, mouth-watering finish. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.